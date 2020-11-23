Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta to deal with Nicolas Pepe after red card in Arsenal's draw at Leeds

Football.london Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta to deal with Nicolas Pepe after red card in Arsenal's draw at LeedsAll the latest news and rumours from around the Emirates Stadium after Nicolas Pepe was sent off in Arsenal's goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta: Pepe behaviour unacceptable

Arteta: Pepe behaviour unacceptable 02:21

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has spoken to Nicolas Pepe after his red card against Leeds and labelled his behaviour unacceptable.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bielsa: Alioski is a passionate player [Video]

Bielsa: Alioski is a passionate player

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa defends Ezgjan Alioski's behaviour after he drew a headbutt from Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off in the goalless draw at Elland Road.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published
Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Arteta: Pepe needs more consistency [Video]

Arteta: Pepe needs more consistency

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says forward Nicolas Pepe needs to 'find consistency' to earn more starts.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls Nicolas Pepe red card 'unacceptable'

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that the headbutt from Nicolas Pepe was "unacceptable" after the Frenchman was shown a red card in the 0-0 draw with Leeds.
BBC Sport

Ljungberg and Evra in total agreement over Pepe red card

 Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra and guest Freddie Ljungberg were in agreement over Nicolas Pepe's red card during Arsenal's goalless draw to Leeds United.
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.com

Nicolas Pepe’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’ in Leeds stalemate – Mikel Arteta

 Mikel Arteta branded Nicolas Pepe’s behaviour “unacceptable” as the Arsenal manager voiced his concern at his side’s lack of goals after drawing a blank...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.londonBBC SportSoccerNews.com