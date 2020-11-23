Global  
 

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona for first time in 10 years!

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid strengthened their status as the early front-runner in the Spanish league title race after beating Barcelona."

Under coach Diego Simeone, Atletico knew what it was like to beat Barcelona in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, but it had been denied a victory over Lionel Messi's side in the domestic league in...
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues 07:39

 VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

