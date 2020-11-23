Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona for first time in 10 years!
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Atletico Madrid strengthened their status as the early front-runner in the Spanish league title race after beating Barcelona."
Under coach Diego Simeone, Atletico knew what it was like to beat Barcelona in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, but it had been denied a victory over Lionel Messi's side in the domestic league in...
This heart-stopping video shows a teenage daredevil clambering up the outside of a 470-foot tall skyscraper - completely BAREFOOT. Adam Lockwood, 19, is no stranger to vertigo-inducing free climbing,..