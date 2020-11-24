Global  
 

Jamie Carragher makes claim about Liverpool FC in the title race

The Sport Review Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool FC’s season “starts now” after Sunday night’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield. The defending Premier League champions have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 season following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Liverpool FC faced a Leicester side that have already beaten Arsenal […]
 Jamie Carragher felt that Liverpool's 3-0 win over Leicester marks an important stage of seasomn and thinks Manchester City are still their main challengers for the title.

