Man Utd's likely XI vs Istanbul Basaksehir as Solskjaer's squad is confirmed

Daily Star Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Manchester United will look to avenge their previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir when the Turkish club visit Old Trafford tonight, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to ring the changes for the hosts
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir 01:13

 Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

