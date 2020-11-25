Global  
 

Champions League: Neymar keeps PSG on course with Leipzig win

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A nervy Paris Saint-Germain were outplayed for long spells but held on after an early Neymar penalty to beat RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday and revive their Champions League campaign. Last season's runners-up had lost two of their opening three matches in Group H and would have been staring at an early exit from the competition had...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty 04:52

 An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

