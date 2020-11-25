Marcelo Bielsa joins Jurgen Klopp on shortlist for FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year award following historic triumphs with Leeds and Liverpool
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a shock nominee to be named FIFA’s men’s coach of the year. The Argentine tactician guided the Whites back into the Premier League for the first time since 2004 last term as they surged to the Championship title in style. World football’s governing body has released the shortlist for its […]
