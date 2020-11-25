Rangers must recall £18k-p/w enforcer vs Benfica, McLeish once dubbed him "incredible" - opinion
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Glasgow Rangers' strong start to the season continued on Sunday afternoon as Steven Gerrard's side cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Aberdeen FC in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox to move 11 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.
Glasgow Rangers' strong start to the season continued on Sunday afternoon as Steven Gerrard's side cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Aberdeen FC in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox to move 11 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.
|
|
You Might Like