BREAKING NEWS: Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the AFA has confirmed. Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery. The Argentina and Napoli great had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration. But it was announced by the Argentine […]
 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

