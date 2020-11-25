BREAKING NEWS: Argentina legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the AFA has confirmed. Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery. The Argentina and Napoli great had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration. But it was announced by the Argentine […]