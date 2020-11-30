Argentine police search home of Diego Maradona's doctor following the soccer great's death
(CNN)Argentine police have searched the house and office of Diego Maradona's doctor, as authorities investigate the death of the soccer great. Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60 in a house in the town of Tigre, Argentina. Police have since seized documents and cell phones from Dr. Leopoldo Luque, according to Argentina's Telam news agency, as a part of a wrongful death investigation carried out by prosecutor John Broyard. Luque, who treated Maradona, told local media that he...
Maradona doctor defends treatment of 'unmanageable' patientDiego Maradona's surgeon responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible"..
Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona
Diego Maradona: Police raid house and clinic of doctorAuthorities are trying to establish if there was negligence in the treatment of the Argentine star.
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona
Investigators search doctor’s office in Maradona death probe
Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died
Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60Diego Maradona, arguably the best footballer ever, has died at the age of 60. Maradona suffered a heart attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires, after undergoing surgery..
