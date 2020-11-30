Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Argentine police search home of Diego Maradona's doctor following the soccer great's death

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Argentine police search home of Diego Maradona's doctor following the soccer great's death(CNN)Argentine police have searched the house and office of Diego Maradona's doctor, as authorities investigate the death of the soccer great. Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60 in a house in the town of Tigre, Argentina. Police have since seized documents and cell phones from Dr. Leopoldo Luque, according to Argentina's Telam news agency, as a part of a wrongful death investigation carried out by prosecutor John Broyard. Luque, who treated Maradona, told local media that he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star

'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star 01:46

 Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque says he will not be held responsible for the death of Diego Maradona after police seize documents from his house in Buenos Aires.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Maradona doctor defends treatment of 'unmanageable' patient

 Diego Maradona's surgeon responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible"..
WorldNews
Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona [Video]

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Justice officials in Argentina are investigating the death of Diego Maradona including a search order for his doctor's office in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:11Published

Diego Maradona: Police raid house and clinic of doctor

 Authorities are trying to establish if there was negligence in the treatment of the Argentine star.
BBC News
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Investigators search doctor’s office in Maradona death probe [Video]

Investigators search doctor’s office in Maradona death probe

Tearful Leopoldo Luque tells reporters he gave investigators all records of his treatment of the football star.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Leopoldo Luque Leopoldo Luque


Tigre, Buenos Aires Tigre, Buenos Aires City in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died [Video]

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in Tigre, Argentina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:15Published

Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60

 Diego Maradona, arguably the best footballer ever, has died at the age of 60. Maradona suffered a heart attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires, after undergoing surgery..
WorldNews

Télam Télam


Related videos from verified sources

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Manny Lagos Talks About Diego Maradona’s Legacy [Video]

Manny Lagos Talks About Diego Maradona’s Legacy

Norman Seawright III talks to Manny Lagos, Minnesota United FC's sporting director, about Diego Maradona’s impact on soccer (3:10).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:10Published
Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona, Argentinian Football Legend, Dies at Age 60

Diego Maradona, Argentinian Football Legend, Dies at Age 60 After suffering a heart attack, Argentinian legendary football player, Diego Maradona, died at the age of 60, as confirmed by Matias Morla, the longtime agent of...
HNGN Also reported by •SBSEurasia ReviewtalkSPORTSoccerNews.comNews24New Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphESPN

Filmmaker Richard Sanders Remembers Soccer Player Diego Maradona

 Legendary soccer player Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. NPR's David Greene speaks to filmmaker Richard Sanders about Maradona's life.
NPR

Military police bribes and missing out on Tottenham stars – the story behind Diego Maradona’s failed transfer to Sheffield United

 The football world said goodbye to an icon on Wednesday in Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60. The numerous tributes that have poured in for the flawed...
talkSPORT