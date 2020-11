Argentine police search home of Diego Maradona's doctor following the soccer great's death

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

(CNN) Argentine police have searched the house and office of Diego Maradona 's doctor, as authorities investigate the death of the soccer great. Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60 in a house in the town of Tigre , Argentina. Police have since seized documents and cell phones from Dr. Leopoldo Luque , according to Argentina's Telam news agency, as a part of a wrongful death investigation carried out by prosecutor John Broyard. Luque, who treated Maradona, told local media that he...