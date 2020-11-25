Global  
 

Boxing: The bizarre rules for Mike Tyson comeback fight leaves UFC boss Dana White stunned

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Boxing: The bizarre rules for Mike Tyson comeback fight leaves UFC boss Dana White stunnedMike Tyson, one of the most feared punchers in history, has apparently been barred from trying to knock Roy Jones jnr out in his comeback. The 54-year-old Tyson faces multi-weight class legend Jones, aged 51, in Los Angeles on Sunday....
