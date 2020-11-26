Global  
 

Aston Villa transfer news live - Fresh Rashica rumours as youngster linked

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Aston Villa transfer news live - Fresh Rashica rumours as youngster linkedLatest Aston Villa transfer news and views from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side look ahead to the January transfer window with Milot Rashica linked with Villa once again.
