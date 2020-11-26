Aston Villa transfer news live - Fresh Rashica rumours as youngster linked Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Latest Aston Villa transfer news and views from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side look ahead to the January transfer window with Milot Rashica linked with Villa once again. Latest Aston Villa transfer news and views from Villa Park as Dean Smith's side look ahead to the January transfer window with Milot Rashica linked with Villa once again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago Cuban families fear closure of Western Union offices



New US sanctions mean money-transfer company will close, impacting Cubans who rely on money sent from family abroad. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published on October 29, 2020

