|
|
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Notre Dame looks to maintain its lead in the ACC standings at North Carolina
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Texas vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
The Cyclones and Longhorns are jockeying for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game
CBS Sports
|
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
The Tigers are back in action after their game against Florida State was scrapped last week
CBS Sports
|
LSU vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
The roles have flipped for Texas A&M and LSU as they prepare to meet Saturday at Kyle Field
CBS Sports
|