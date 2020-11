Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York without any crowds



Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade went ahead in New York City despite there being no crowds to witness the spectacle on November 26. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 1 hour ago

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive



Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:51 Published 10 hours ago