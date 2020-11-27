Global  
 

1st ODI: Aaron Finch, David Warner slam tons as Australia thrash India by 66 runs

Zee News Friday, 27 November 2020
Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner hammered a magnificent century each before the bowlers came to the fore to help Australia clinch a comfortable 66-run victory over India in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.
