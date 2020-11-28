Global  
 

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in superb shape as pair weigh in ahead of bout

Daily Star Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in superb shape as pair weigh in ahead of boutMike Tyson will enter the ring once again for the first time since 2005 as he prepares to take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match this weekend in Los Angeles
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night

Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night 02:19

 What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

