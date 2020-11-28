Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in superb shape as pair weigh in ahead of bout
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson will enter the ring once again for the first time since 2005 as he prepares to take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match this weekend in Los Angeles
Mike Tyson will enter the ring once again for the first time since 2005 as he prepares to take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match this weekend in Los Angeles
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources