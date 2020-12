F1: Hamilton edges Bottas in opening Bahrain practice Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newly crowned seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton ended the opening day of practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix fastest for Mercedes even as Red Bull's Alexander Albon crashed.



The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometer long Sakhir track in one minute, 28.971 seconds, 0.347 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen who was second for Red... 👓 View full article

