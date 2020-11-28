Global  
 

Messi, Busquets and De Jong return to Barca squad

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong are all back in the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s LaLiga clash with Osasuna. Messi and De Jong were afforded rests in midweek, meaning they missed the 4-0 Champions League win away to Dynamo Kiev. But both are likely to come straight back into the starting XI at […]
