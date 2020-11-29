Global  
 

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson KO RESULT: YouTuber KNOCKS OUT NBA star in brutal fashion after two bizarre rounds

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020
Jake Paul knocked Nate Robinson cold in the second round of a bizarre fight on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The YouTuber settled his feud with the NBA star on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. The fight began in farcical fashion as Robinson bum-rushed Paul. Nate continuously charged at […]
