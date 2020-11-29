Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, YouTube star Paul, in his second professional fight, knocked Robinson out cold in round two. It was Robinson’s first fight and the former NBA […]