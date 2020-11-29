Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Broncos practice squad WR Kendall Hinton warm up ahead of his start at quarterback

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Watch Broncos practice squad WR Kendall Hinton warm up ahead of his start at quarterbackWith all of their quarterbacks out due to COVID protocols, the Denver Broncos are forced to turn to their practice squad wide receiver, Kendall Hinton, to start at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. The former Wake Forest quarterback and receiver will get his first career start. Watch him warm up ahead of his unlikely action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager

Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager 01:57

 Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players who have tested positive, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will still be played as scheduled on Tuesday. He also says that the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Anything can happen’ even as Broncos have no quarterbacks vs. Saints — Tony Gonzalez [Video]

‘Anything can happen’ even as Broncos have no quarterbacks vs. Saints — Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez explains why he's so intrigued by the Denver Broncos suiting up no quarterbacks and relying on practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to handle QB duties on Sunday. He also said you..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:44Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:56Published
Patriots, Cam Newton Return To Practice Field On Thursday [Video]

Patriots, Cam Newton Return To Practice Field On Thursday

The Patriots will hold their first practice in nearly two weeks on Thursday, with quarterback Cam Newton expected to participate. Newton is reportedly on track to start Sunday's game against the..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager

Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players...
FOX Sports

Sources: Broncos' bid to start coach at QB nixed

 The Broncos are expected to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton and at quarterback Sunday, but the team wanted to start offensive quality control...
ESPN Also reported by •Upworthy