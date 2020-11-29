Watch Broncos practice squad WR Kendall Hinton warm up ahead of his start at quarterback
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () With all of their quarterbacks out due to COVID protocols, the Denver Broncos are forced to turn to their practice squad wide receiver, Kendall Hinton, to start at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. The former Wake Forest quarterback and receiver will get his first career start. Watch him warm up ahead of his unlikely action.
Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players who have tested positive, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will still be played as scheduled on Tuesday. He also says that the...
Tony Gonzalez explains why he's so intrigued by the Denver Broncos suiting up no quarterbacks and relying on practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to handle QB duties on Sunday. He also said you..
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the..
