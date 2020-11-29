Global  
 

Cam Newton rocked, gets ball tipped, intercepted, setting up Cardinals opening score

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Cam Newton rocked, gets ball tipped, intercepted, setting up Cardinals opening scoreThe Arizona Cardinals blitzed Cam Newton and tipped the ball as he threw, which was intercepted by Markus Golden near the line of scrimmage. The pick set up Arizona to take a 7-0 lead just moments later.
