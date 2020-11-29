Motorsport: Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo disgusted by TV reaction to Romain Grosjean crash
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Aussie Daniel Ricciardo is seething about the "cold-blooded" response from TV broadcasters around the world to Romain Grosjean's horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.After colliding with the barriers in a high speed explosion,...
Aussie Daniel Ricciardo is seething about the "cold-blooded" response from TV broadcasters around the world to Romain Grosjean's horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.After colliding with the barriers in a high speed explosion,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources