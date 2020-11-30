Global  
 

Paul Merson makes claim about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC

Monday, 30 November 2020
Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC have proved that they can cope without Kai Havertz following his recent spell on the sidelines. The Germany international was back in contention for Chelsea FC’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after having been ruled out for a few games following a positive test for coronavirus. Havertz has […]
