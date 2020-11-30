Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham dressing room unhappy despite going top of table
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Tottenham remain top of the Premier League table following their 0-0 draw away at Chelsea on Sunday, but Jose Mourinho insists his side were not satisfied with the point
