Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham dressing room unhappy despite going top of table

Daily Star Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham dressing room unhappy despite going top of tableTottenham remain top of the Premier League table following their 0-0 draw away at Chelsea on Sunday, but Jose Mourinho insists his side were not satisfied with the point
News video: Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona 01:42

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will miss Diego Maradona following thedeath of the Argentinian football legend this week.

