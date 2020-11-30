Edinson Cavani facing FA investigation over Instagram post that featured the word ‘negrito’ after celebrating two goals in Manchester United win at Southampton
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is facing an FA probe into a social media post that featured the word ‘negrito’. The 33-year-old frontman inspired United to a comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday, with two goals and an assist after coming off the bench at half-time. But Cavani could now find himself in hot […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.