Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Edinson Cavani facing FA investigation over Instagram post that featured the word ‘negrito’ after celebrating two goals in Manchester United win at Southampton

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is facing an FA probe into a social media post that featured the word ‘negrito’. The 33-year-old frontman inspired United to a comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday, with two goals and an assist after coming off the bench at half-time. But Cavani could now find himself in hot […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation 00:54

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
USMNT dominates Panama, 6-2, as Gio Reyna, other young prospects shine [Video]

USMNT dominates Panama, 6-2, as Gio Reyna, other young prospects shine

Panama got on the board first, but the United States Men's National Team answered quickly, scoring three goals in quick succession in the first half. With the lead narrowed to just 3-2 late in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:46Published
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd player ratings as Edinson Cavani inspires dramatic win at Southampton

Man Utd player ratings as Edinson Cavani inspires dramatic win at Southampton Edinson Cavani had a major impact off the bench for Manchester United, contributing two goals and an assist as they beat Southampton 3-2
Daily Star