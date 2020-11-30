Global  
 

Anton Ferdinand says Edinson Cavani needs ‘education’ from Manchester United as Uruguay forward faces FA investigation over ‘racist’ social media post

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Anton Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to give Edinson Cavani ‘an education’ after he used an offensive term on social media on Sunday. The Uruguay international inspired United to a comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon, with two goals and an assist after coming off the bench at half-time. But Cavani has now found […]
Clubs can do more to educate players from abroad says Sue Smith, as Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani faces a FA probe into a post on his Instagram story.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games

Delhi police has nabbed two accused Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque who used to blackmail and extort innocent clients by sending obscene morphed pictures.

 Edinson Cavani deserves more than a three-match ban after using the word 'negrito' in a social media post, insists Troy Deeney. The Manchester United striker...
 Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is facing an FA probe into a social media post that featured the word 'negrito'. The 33-year-old frontman inspired...
