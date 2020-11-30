Anton Ferdinand says Edinson Cavani needs ‘education’ from Manchester United as Uruguay forward faces FA investigation over ‘racist’ social media post
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Anton Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to give Edinson Cavani ‘an education’ after he used an offensive term on social media on Sunday. The Uruguay international inspired United to a comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon, with two goals and an assist after coming off the bench at half-time. But Cavani has now found […]
