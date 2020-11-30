Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has surgery on fractured skull suffered during Arsenal match and is ‘comfortable’ in hospital
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club confirmed. The Mexico international, 29, received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates on Sunday before being taken to hospital. Wolves released an update on Jimenez’s condition on […]