Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has surgery on fractured skull suffered during Arsenal match and is ‘comfortable’ in hospital Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club confirmed. The Mexico international, 29, received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates on Sunday before being taken to hospital. Wolves released an update on Jimenez’s condition on […] 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 12 hours ago Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands 04:10 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares his thoughts on Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal and provides an update on the health of striker Raul Jimenez after his clash of heads with David Luiz.

