Wolves striker Jimenez has surgery on fractured skull
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has surgery on a fractured skull suffered in a clash of heads during his side's Premier League win at Arsenal.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands 04:10
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares his thoughts on Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal and provides an update on the health of striker Raul Jimenez after his clash of heads with David Luiz.
