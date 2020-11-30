Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Troy Deeney says ‘players and doctors should be trusted’ to make right decision over concussions after David Luiz and Raul Jimenez clash

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Troy Deeney believes there was nothing wrong in Arsenal allowing David Luiz to play on after a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez that landed the Wolves star in hospital. The players were involved a sickening collision at the Emirates on Sunday, with Mexican striker Jimenez receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch. He was later […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands

Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands 04:10

 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares his thoughts on Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal and provides an update on the health of striker Raul Jimenez after his clash of heads with David Luiz.

You Might Like