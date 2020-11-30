Troy Deeney says ‘players and doctors should be trusted’ to make right decision over concussions after David Luiz and Raul Jimenez clash Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Troy Deeney believes there was nothing wrong in Arsenal allowing David Luiz to play on after a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez that landed the Wolves star in hospital. The players were involved a sickening collision at the Emirates on Sunday, with Mexican striker Jimenez receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch. He was later […] 👓 View full article

Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands 04:10 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares his thoughts on Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal and provides an update on the health of striker Raul Jimenez after his clash of heads with David Luiz.


