Olivier Giroud is ‘different class’ and Frank Lampard has no obligation to sell him in January, Chelsea legend Joe Cole claims

Monday, 30 November 2020
Joe Cole has insisted Chelsea have no obligation to sell Olivier Giroud in January and is adamant the Frenchman could have a big part to play in what will be a ‘successful year’ for the Blues. The World Cup winner appeared nailed on to leave the west London club last season after finding his first-team chances […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lampard hails Giroud after four goals against Sevilla

Lampard hails Giroud after four goals against Sevilla 00:37

 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has praised Olivier Giroud after he scored four goals in their Champions League win in Sevilla.

