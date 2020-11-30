Olivier Giroud is ‘different class’ and Frank Lampard has no obligation to sell him in January, Chelsea legend Joe Cole claims
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Joe Cole has insisted Chelsea have no obligation to sell Olivier Giroud in January and is adamant the Frenchman could have a big part to play in what will be a ‘successful year’ for the Blues. The World Cup winner appeared nailed on to leave the west London club last season after finding his first-team chances […]
