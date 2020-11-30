Global  
 

One News Page

Chelsea are not title contenders until they beat rivals says Graeme Souness

Football.london Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Chelsea are not title contenders until they beat rivals says Graeme SounessThe Blues are third in the Premier League table, two points off league-leaders Tottenham after 10 games, but the former Liverpool man is unconvinced by their performances.
