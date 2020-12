NBC 26 weather forecast



Tonight will still be blustery with lows in the upper-teens to lower 20s. Tuesday will still be on the blustery side, but we'll have plenty of sun. Temperatures won't be quite as cold either with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:48 Published 13 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak



After the loss to the reigning Super Bowl championships, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it clear — his plan for the bye week is all about staying healthy. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34 Published 14 hours ago