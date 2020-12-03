Global  
 

Harry Kane injured but Gareth Bale and Dele Alli start, and Japhet Tanganga plays again – Tottenham line-up against LASK

talkSPORT Thursday, 3 December 2020
Tottenham can secure themselves a spot in the Europa League’s Round of 32 with a win or a draw against LASK – live on talkSPORT 2. Spurs have recovered well from a shock loss to Royal Antwerp on Matchday 2 and can now progress to the knockout stages having twice made light work of Ludogorets […]
