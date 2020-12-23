Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho accuses Dele Alli of ‘creating problems’ for Tottenham in Carabao Cup win against Stoke

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has revealed he was ‘upset’ with Dele Alli during Tottenham’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Stoke. The England midfielder was given a rare start, just his fourth of the season, as goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane saw Spurs progress to the semi-finals of the competition. Alli was denied twice […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss

Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss 02:08

 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho [Video]

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:19Published
Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win [Video]

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting [Video]

Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting

Tottenham boss Mourinho praises Leicester's Vardy and Rodgers

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Dele Alli: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho angry with England midfielder

 Jose Mourinho accuses Dele Alli of "creating problems for his own team" in Tottenham's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Stoke.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarBelfast TelegraphFootball.london

Jose Mourinho admits he was upset with Dele Alli after Stoke City clash

Jose Mourinho admits he was upset with Dele Alli after Stoke City clash Tottenham Hotspur made it through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory against Stoke City, but Dele Alli incurred the wrath of Jose Mourinho on his...
Football.london

Stoke v Tottenham LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of Carabao Cup quarter-final clash

 Stoke host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Potters have already seen off Wolves and Aston Villa in the competition this season and will...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london