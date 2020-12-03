Global  
 

Gunnersaurus and 2,000 Arsenal fans return to Emirates for Europa League clash vs Rapid Vienna

talkSPORT Thursday, 3 December 2020
Gunnersaurus made an emotional return to Arsenal as fans were welcomed back to the Emirates on Thursday evening. Arsenal’s official mascot was let go by the club as part of cost-cutting measures in October. However, he was back, along with 2,000 fans for the first time since March for the Gunners’ Europa League clash with […]
 After almost nine months without football fans in stadia, Arsenal welcome back up to 2,000 supporters on Thursday night for their Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.

