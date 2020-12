AD: BYU hoped for 'somebody,' found Coastal Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

BYU AD Tom Holmoe told football coach Kalani Sitaki to prepare his team to play this week -- against somebody -- and he got his wish when No. 18 Coastal Carolina suddenly had an opening. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like