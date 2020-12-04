OIe Gunnar Solskjaer delivers injury update for Man United fans on Marcus Rashford
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is continuing to struggle with a shoulder injury after he was forced off during Manchester United’s defeat by PSG on Wednesday night. Rashford scored Manchester United’s goal in their 3-1 defeat by the French side in the first half, but he had to come off in the […]
