Simeone not focused on leapfrogging Real Sociedad at LaLiga summit

SoccerNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone insists his focus is on beating Real Valladolid this weekend and not on the prospect of overtaking Real Sociedad at the summit of LaLiga.  Atleti are the only side in the Spanish top flight to have not suffered defeat yet this season, a start which has them one place […]
