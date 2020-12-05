INDI vs AUS: Was Yuzvendra Chahal a like-for-like concussion substitute for Ranvindra Jadeja, asks Henriques
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to a 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday.*Moises Henriques*
Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc...
Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to a 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday.*Moises Henriques*
Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc...
|
|
|
You Might Like