INDI vs AUS: Was Yuzvendra Chahal a like-for-like concussion substitute for Ranvindra Jadeja, asks Henriques

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
INDI vs AUS: Was Yuzvendra Chahal a like-for-like concussion substitute for Ranvindra Jadeja, asks HenriquesAustralia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a "like for like" concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to a 11-run victory in the first T20 international on Friday.*Moises Henriques*

Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc...
