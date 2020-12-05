Michael Schumacher's son Mick suffers nightmare crash days after penning F1 deal
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Mick Schumacher was involved in nasty collision with Roy Nissany during a Formula 2 qualifying race on Friday, just a few days after he penned a multi-year deal to race in Formula One next season
Mick Schumacher was involved in nasty collision with Roy Nissany during a Formula 2 qualifying race on Friday, just a few days after he penned a multi-year deal to race in Formula One next season
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources