Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Sakhir Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit Weather: dry  24.0°C Tarmac: dry  26.7°C Humidity : 42.3% Wind : 1.3 m/s W Pressure: 1012.1 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 16th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash [Video]

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Masi: No leeway on impeding rules for F1 Sakhir Grand Prix

 Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says there will be no leeway on impeding in qualifying for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, despite the short track making...
Autosport

Lewis Hamilton sets pace as Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying comes to halt with STRAY DOG interrupting practise

 A stray dog brought an eventful second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix to a halt after Alexander Albon crashed out at high speed. Six-time World Champions...
talkSPORT

F1 Sakhir GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

 George Russell topped both Friday practice sessions for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in ahead of the Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix. Here's how and when to...
Autosport