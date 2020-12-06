Global  
 

Podcast: Qualifying recap from the F1 Sakhir Grand Prix

Autosport Sunday, 6 December 2020
Just 0.056s separated the top three cars in qualifying for Formula 1's inaugural Sakhir Grand Prix, as Valtteri Bottas took full advantage of Lewis Hamilton's absence to take pole position
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

