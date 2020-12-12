Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit Weather:  dry  23.4-23-2°C Tarmac: dry  29.9-27.2°C Humidity : 61.3% Wind : 2.1 m/s E Pressure: 1016.2 bar Max Verstappen scored his 3th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi [Video]

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend. Video Credit: Instagram/@Lewishamilton

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again [Video]

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again

Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published
Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi

Religious history was made in Abu Dhabi last year, when the Document on Human Fraternity was signed in February by Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 12:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit Weather: dry  23.7°C Tarmac: dry  27.0°C Humidity : 47.6% Wind : 1.4 m/s E Pressure: 1017.4...
F1-Fansite

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

 Valtteri Bottas topped second practice for Mercedes after Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the opening session for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here's how...
Autosport