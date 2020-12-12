Global  
 

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit Start time: 14:10 CET | 13:10 UK | 05:10 LA | 22:10 Tokio Max Verstappen will start from pole for the first time this season. It's also the first time he will start from pole in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman drove a great last qualifying lap.....check out full post »
