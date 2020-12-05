‘That is class’: Gary Neville sends message to Man United star during 3-1 win at West Ham Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Gary Neville singled out Mason Greenwood for special praise after the forward helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday night. Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham



Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on November 1, 2020

