F1 Starting Grid 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit Start time: 18:10 CET | 17:10 UK | 09:10 LA | 02:10 Tokio Valtteri Bottas did what everybody expected from him and scored his 16th pole. It was the 66th pole for a Finnish driver in Formula 1. His fresh teammate George Russell.....check out full post »
F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit Start time: 18:10 CET | 17:10 UK | 09:10 LA | 02:10 Tokio Valtteri Bottas did what everybody expected from him and scored his 16th pole. It was the 66th pole for a Finnish driver in Formula 1. His fresh teammate George Russell.....check out full post »
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources