F1 Starting Grid 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Sakhir Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit Start time: 18:10 CET | 17:10 UK | 09:10 LA | 02:10 Tokio Valtteri Bottas did what everybody expected from him and scored his 16th pole. It was the 66th pole for a Finnish driver in Formula 1. His fresh teammate George Russell.....check out full post »
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir [Video]

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:49Published
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

After Lewis Hamilton's COVID-19 positive, it's advantage Valtteri Bottas

After Lewis Hamilton's COVID-19 positive, it's advantage Valtteri Bottas Formula One will step into the unknown at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton absent from the grid for the first time...
Mid-Day

F1 Sakhir GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

 George Russell topped both Friday practice sessions for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in ahead of the Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix. Here's how and when to...
Autosport

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

 F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Start time: 15:10 CET | 14:10 UK | 06:10 LA | 23:10 Tokio Lewis Hamilton did it again...
F1-Fansite