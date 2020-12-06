Global  
 

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 6 December 2020
Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a comfortable win against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Spurs played out a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s fixtures. Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten […]
