Milwall fans boo their team and Derby County for taking the knee to support BLM movement (Video) Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Championship clash between Milwall and Derby County on Saturday began, like practically every match in England these days, with the players of both teams and the officials kneeling in support of the ‘Black Liver Matter’ movement. However, the gesture wasn’t welcomed as warmly as it should have been by a section of the home […] 👓 View full article

Boos ring out as footballers take the knee 00:14 A vocal section of Millwall fans booed as players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their match with Derby.

