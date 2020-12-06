Global  
 

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City: Chris Wilder says 'bad decisions' cost Blades

BBC Sport Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his side were "punished" for bad decisions after Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner during their 2-1 defeat by Leicester City.
 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says his team have shot themselves in the foot after Jamie Vardy scored a winner for Leicester against the Blades in stoppage time.

