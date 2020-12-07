Mumbai boy Jehan Daruvala wins Bahrain GP in Formula 2 finale! Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mumbai lad Jehan Daruvala brought the curtain down on a difficult maiden Formula Two campaign in style, with victory in the championship's final race of the season in Bahrain.



Daruvala, 22, from Dadar's Parsi Colony had started from pole position, as per Formula Two's reverse-grid rules, after finishing Saturday's feature... Mumbai lad Jehan Daruvala brought the curtain down on a difficult maiden Formula Two campaign in style, with victory in the championship's final race of the season in Bahrain.Daruvala, 22, from Dadar's Parsi Colony had started from pole position, as per Formula Two's reverse-grid rules, after finishing Saturday's feature 👓 View full article

0

