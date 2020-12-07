Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai boy Jehan Daruvala wins Bahrain GP in Formula 2 finale!

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mumbai boy Jehan Daruvala wins Bahrain GP in Formula 2 finale!Mumbai lad Jehan Daruvala brought the curtain down on a difficult maiden Formula Two campaign in style, with victory in the championship's final race of the season in Bahrain.

Daruvala, 22, from Dadar's Parsi Colony had started from pole position, as per Formula Two's reverse-grid rules, after finishing Saturday's feature...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like